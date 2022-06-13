Contrasting XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) & Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.1% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of XOMA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA 27.35% 8.77% 7.56% Catalyst Biosciences -1,200.77% -149.54% -115.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XOMA and Catalyst Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Catalyst Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

XOMA currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.84%. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 873.24%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than XOMA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOMA and Catalyst Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $38.16 million 5.24 $15.80 million $0.53 33.04 Catalyst Biosciences $7.34 million 5.88 -$87.93 million ($2.54) -0.54

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Biosciences. Catalyst Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XOMA beats Catalyst Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. The company focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners. It has a portfolio with approximately 70 assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Catalyst Biosciences (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system. It develops CB 2782-PEG, a component 3 (C3) degrader for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD); and CB 4332 for patients with deficiencies in complement factor I (CFI), including dAMD. The company also develops ProTUNE C3b/C4b degrader and ImmunoTUNE C3a/C5a degrader platforms designed to target other disorders of the complement or inflammatory pathways. It has a strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen International GmbH. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.