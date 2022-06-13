CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

