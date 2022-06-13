Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $463.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $517.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

