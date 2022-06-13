Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BASE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

BASE opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.