Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Country Garden stock remained flat at $$15.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 60. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

CTRYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

