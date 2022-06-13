Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CUSPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CUSPY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CUSPY opened at $13.10 on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.
About Countryside Partnerships (Get Rating)
