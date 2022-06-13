Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CUSPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CUSPY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CUSPY opened at $13.10 on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

About Countryside Partnerships (Get Rating)

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

