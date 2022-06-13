Covalent (CQT) Price Down 21.8% This Week

Covalent (CQT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $1.48 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00368610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $120.71 or 0.00518057 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

