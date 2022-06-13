Covington Capital Management Buys 6,124 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.