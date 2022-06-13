Covington Capital Management Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 107,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 231,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,241 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM traded down $3.58 on Monday, reaching $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 275,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,639,536. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a market cap of $340.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.