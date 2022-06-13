Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.46. The stock had a trading volume of 78,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,239. The firm has a market cap of $334.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

