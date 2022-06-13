Covington Capital Management Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.08. 287,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,517,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.