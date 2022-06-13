Covington Capital Management Has $32.18 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.32. 205,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,598,577. The firm has a market cap of $442.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

