Covington Capital Management Has $52.37 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.8% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $52,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.71. 12,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,327. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.71. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.86.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

