Covington Capital Management Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $19.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $419.27. 78,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.27 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.