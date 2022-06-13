Covington Capital Management Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

NYSE MRK traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.15. 236,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,969,104. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

