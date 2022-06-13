Covington Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.27. 123,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

