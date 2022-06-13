Covington Capital Management Sells 174 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.75. 3,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.81 and a 200-day moving average of $453.85. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.76 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

