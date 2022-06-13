Covington Capital Management Sells 46,619 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,619 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Intel by 8.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. 723,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,781,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

