Covington Capital Management Sells 536 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

JPM stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.97. 275,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,639,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.