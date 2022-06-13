Covington Capital Management Sells 8,563 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,357. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.18 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

