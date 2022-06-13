Cowen Boosts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $45.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.65 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 611,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,845,300. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

