Cowen Cuts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $170.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.40.

NYSE ABC opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,066,899 shares of company stock worth $910,384,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after buying an additional 232,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

