Cowen Cuts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $170.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.40.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.32. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock worth $910,384,692. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

