Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 138.9% in May

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the May 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 478.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.70. 33,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,653. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

