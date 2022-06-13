Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

