Credit Suisse Group Boosts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $21.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.10.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,813,043 shares of company stock worth $28,108,865. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

