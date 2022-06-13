Credit Suisse Group Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$63.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.45.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$52.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.54. The stock has a market cap of C$74.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.4699998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

