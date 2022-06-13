Credit Suisse Group Trims Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price to $26.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $706.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

