Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 161,091 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 161,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOCS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

