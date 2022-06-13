Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,924 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $90.76 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

