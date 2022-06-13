Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $69,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $247.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

