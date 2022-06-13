Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $289.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

