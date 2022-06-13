Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $57.82 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,541 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $57,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

HON opened at $186.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its 200-day moving average is $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

