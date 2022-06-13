Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 241,065 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $92.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

