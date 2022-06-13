Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.29% of Sensata Technologies worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,016,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,281,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $574,829,000 after acquiring an additional 386,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

