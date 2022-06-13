Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,093 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $39,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

