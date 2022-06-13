Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

