Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Position Decreased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,170 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 53,612 shares during the quarter. Cryoport accounts for 2.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

