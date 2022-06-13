CRYPTO20 Price Reaches $0.0181 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 368.5% against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $733,062.84 and approximately $51.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,794.10 or 1.00024981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001869 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

C20 is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,403,381 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

