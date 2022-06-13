Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Tops $0.0194 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $663.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00396681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00518477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,643,303 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

