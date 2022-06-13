Cunning Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 3.5% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

