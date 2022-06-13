Cunning Capital Partners LP Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Trade Desk accounts for about 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 224.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

