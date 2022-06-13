Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.06

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 4146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

