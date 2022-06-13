CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $92.12. 65,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,105,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.