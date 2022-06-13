CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 2,146 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $941,629. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $107.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

