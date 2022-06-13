CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 231 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 309,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $186.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day moving average of $208.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

