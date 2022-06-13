CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.64 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,405 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,809,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

