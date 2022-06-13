CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $24.10 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $499,797,000 after purchasing an additional 123,076 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 159,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,830,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA stock opened at $160.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $402.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.