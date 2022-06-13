CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $111.78 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

