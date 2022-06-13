CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.